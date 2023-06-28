Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

National Mississippi River Museum celebrates 20 years

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is celebrating 20 years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is celebrating 20 years.

Museum leaders hosted a special celebration this week to reveal their newest mission.

It’s a fundraiser to expand exhibits at the aquarium - including otter and paddle-fish habitats.

Leaders say they’ve raised more than 9 million of their 12-point-75 million dollar goal.

Aquarium officials say this achievement couldn’t have been possible without support from the community.

“This place means something to the community, and we believe we have a purpose here to serve the community. That we are a museum and aquarium for all,” said Vice President of Development for the museum, Wendy Scardino.

The museum also plans to add a second river-centric exhibit to ferry passengers to other museums and waterways on the Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Milton Weir
Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight
Next month is the 50th RAGBRAI, and organizers say they're expecting a record number of...
Small towns prepare for big crowds as RAGBRAI 2023 nears

Latest News

Mississippi River Museum 20 years
The city of Dubuque reminded people Tuesday to take caution given the unhealthy air.
City of Dubuque asks residents to limit time outdoors
The city of Dubuque reminded people Tuesday to take caution given the unhealthy air.
The city of Dubuque reminded people Tuesday to take caution given the unhealthy air.
Lisbon renames softball field in honor of long-time groundskeeper
Lisbon renames softball field in honor of long-time groundskeeper