National Mississippi River Museum celebrates 20 years

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is celebrating 20 years.

Museum leaders hosted a special celebration this week to reveal their newest mission.

It’s a fundraiser to expand exhibits at the aquarium - including otter and paddle-fish habitats.

Leaders say they’ve raised more than 9 million of their 12-point-75 million dollar goal.

Aquarium officials say this achievement couldn’t have been possible without support from the community.

“This place means something to the community, and we believe we have a purpose here to serve the community. That we are a museum and aquarium for all,” said Vice President of Development for the museum, Wendy Scardino.

The museum also plans to add a second river-centric exhibit to ferry passengers to other museums and waterways on the Mississippi.

