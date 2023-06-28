Show You Care
Iowa family using lottery winnings to finish building home

An Iowa family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning two million dollars in the Powerball.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Wapello County, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning two million dollars in the Powerball.

Tammy Gordy is from Ottumwa.

She and her husband lived in Wapello County when a tornado destroyed their home in 2001.

She says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the home they are building.

It got put on hold for a few years, so now this is going to speed up construction.

She says she realized she’d won big when she used the lottery mobile app to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse from Saturday.

“I to call my boss and told him I needed to take Monday and Tuesday off because I won $2 million on the Power Mall. And so he says, well, congratulations if you’re not uh April fooling me.”

Gordy claimed the first of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days.

On Friday, someone won a one million dollar Mega Millions Prize in Davenport.

On Saturday, someone won a jackpot of more than 390 thousand dollars in an IntsaPlay game in Cascade.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the other two prizes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

