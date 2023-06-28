Show You Care
Iowa DNR issues air quality advisory through Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an air quality advisory for all counties in the eastern half of Iowa.

Through Thursday, fine particulate levels will be near or above EPA health standards. The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” whereas even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense outdoor activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

More information on the EPA’s specific guidelines can be found at airnow.gov/activity-guides.

