Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Milton Weir
Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight

Latest News

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks