Dubuque City Council to discuss Schmitt Island development

Dubuque City Council is set to get an update on development plans at Schmitt Island.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is set to get an update on development plans at Schmitt Island.

Plans include adding to the Dubuque Ice Arena, as well as a building a hotel, apartments, and an amphitheater.

Leaders say the goal is to fulfill the island’s vision of Dubuque’s gateway to entertainment and the Mississippi.

A special session is set for Wednesday at six.

The president and C-E-O of the Dubuque Racing and Gaming Commission is set to speak.

