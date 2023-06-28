City of Dubuque asks residents to limit time outdoors

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque reminded people Tuesday to take caution given the unhealthy air.

Air quality dropped to an unhealthy status due to wildfires in Canada. The smoke could be seen while walking along the Mississippi Riverwalk.

“Usually. there are a lot more people out here,” said Cassie Hamer.

Hamer says she noticed the smoke this morning but didn’t feel any of the symptoms while outside, which is why she decided to go on her daily walk, however, she said she wouldn’t have gone for a run during these conditions.

“I have asthma, so it is a little bit concerning,” she said.

Others visiting from out of town like Martha Corrado wore N95 masks while walking. Corrado, a Maryland native, said she felt the effects in the morning.

“My eyes burned when I woke up this morning,” she said.

The city of Dubuque posted to social media asking people to limit active time outdoors and choose less strenuous activities like walking instead of running, and children, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease should keep outdoor activities short. City leaders said people should follow those protocols until at least Wednesday.

