A Cedar Rapids man is sentenced to seven years in prison over deadly shooting

Court documents show a judge sentenced a man to seven years in prison for shooting and killing another man in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a judge sentenced a man to seven years in prison for shooting and killing another man in Cedar Rapids.

In February, a jury found Marlon Jackson guilty of reckless use of a firearm, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

He was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge sentenced him last week.

The shooting happened around 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive Southwest in April last year.

Jackson says he left his apartment to see if someone was breaking into his car.

He says he saw Dustin Frondle walking towards him.

He claims Frondle saw him carrying a firearm, and there was a confrontation.

Jackson says he fired warning shots before shooting and killing Frondle.

