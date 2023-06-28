Bettendorf School Board settles lawsuit that they violated law by shutting out media

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bettendorf Community School District’s board of education has approved an agreement to settle a lawsuit stemming from a school meeting last year.

Four eastern Iowa media organizations (the Quad-City Times and television stations KWQC, WQAD, and WHBF) joined the Iowa Freedom of Information Council in filing a lawsuit against the Bettendorf school board and other officials after they blocked journalists from covering a May 25th meeting about school violence that was attended by hundreds of people. In the meeting, parents expressed their concerns about behavior and harassment by some students that had injured other students in the hallways and restrooms.

According to the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Iowa law requires that “gatherings both formal and informal of a majority of members of a government board to deliberate or act on any matter within the scope of the board’s policy-making duties must be open to the public, including journalists. The law also allows anyone at such gatherings to photograph or record the sessions.”

As part of the settlement, the Bettendorf School Board acknowledged that the May 25th meeting did not comply with Iowa law and that future meetings would be made sure to do so. The school district will also have to reimburse $6,500 of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.