Awful air quality gets paired with scattered storms

Showers and storms are possible, especially this morning. Air quality remains quite poor, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern turns active, though not enough of a change to bring in a batch of fresh air to the region.

Low-level wildfire smoke concentrations will remain dense over the next 12 to 36 hours in eastern Iowa. Expect Air Quality Index readings to stay in the red/unhealthy category throughout the day, with a good chance some areas will stay in the purple/very unhealthy category. The goal here is to either avoid or limit time spent outdoors as much as possible. Even if you have no respiratory conditions that would make you more susceptible to effects from pollution, the smoke is thick enough that it could still cause issues. Avoid exercise or other strenuous activities outdoors until conditions improve, which may not be until after Thursday evening.

A few tips on what to do when air quality is unhealthy.
A few tips on what to do when air quality is unhealthy.

A decent amount of showers and storms are moving through eastern Iowa this morning, providing us some much-needed rain. Be prepared for occasional heavy downpours and some areas of lightning. Additional activity may develop, or move in from the west, throughout the morning into the very early afternoon. We do appear to be in line for a decent break from storms this afternoon, which will alow things to heat back up into the 80s.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night, as small disturbances move through the atmosphere. These rounds could contain strong or even severe storms, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Stay weather aware during this time; we’ll have enough of the storm ingredients around to drive this threat.

A cold front approaches by Friday into Saturday, giving us a couple more chances for showers and storms and eventually cooler temperatures. Highs by Saturday fall toward the low 80s. Dry weather returns by Sunday into much of Tuesday, as temperatures gradually warm up. Highs will be near 90 again by Independence Day, with only a very slim chance for a shower or storm. The chance gets a little better by Wednesday as another front apparoaches.

