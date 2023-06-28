Show You Care
Active weather brings storm chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Smoke once again filled the sky across eastern Iowa. Though the smoke will not be completely gone it does look like an improvement in air quality occurs on Thursday.

Surface Smoke Density Forecast Wednesday at 9:00 pm
Surface Smoke Density Forecast Wednesday at 9:00 pm(KCRG)

Active weather with scattered showers and storm chances is likely through Saturday. At this time the heaviest rainfall totals appear to fall across southern Iowa. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms, especially south.

Thursday severe weather potential
Thursday severe weather potential(KCRG)

Highs will be near 90 on Thursday with 80s through the weekend. Look again to the 4th of July, next Wednesday, a slight chance of storms remains with highs near 90. Have a great night.

