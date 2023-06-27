Show You Care
Vinton’s Riverside Playground rebuilt bigger, better after vandalism last year

Vinton’s Riverside Park has a brand new playground this summer, after months of hard work by city staff.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton's Riverside Park has a brand new playground this summer, after months of hard work by city staff.

Vinton’s Parks and Recreation Department isn’t short on projects this summer, but staff say building the new playground at Riverside Park was special. “After we had the issues last year, we promised the community we would build it bigger and build it better and nicer, and hopefully that’s what we’ve done,” said Vinton Parks and Rec Director Matt Boggess.

The playground was declared a total loss after a fire last May left slides melted and equipment charred. Vinton Police charged two juveniles with arson and criminal mischief in relation to that fire.

Boggess says insurance paid for the new playground. And now, after months of hard work, Riverside Park is complete once again.

