Smoky sky remains

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A more active pattern is being set up for this week. Air quality looks to be an issue through Tuesday as wildfire smoke continues to mix down into the lower portions of our atmosphere.

Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy. (KCRG)

Overnight we continue with a slight chance for showers and storms. This overnight chance will be with us on Tuesday night as well. More storm chances build as we approach the end of the work week on Friday. Have a great night.

