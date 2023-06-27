Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet but hazy as wildfire smoke from north moves in to the area thanks to low pressure over the Great Lakes.

Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy. (KCRG)

This has reduced air quality at times already today and the impacts look to continue. Check the latest before you head outdoors, especially for prolonged periods. More active weather is with us in the coming days as a small chance for scattered showers and storms is possible overnight into early tomorrow. Most look to wrap up before folks head out and about, but a few could linger. Another chance for overnight showers cannot be ruled out early Thursday morning and an even better shot at rain comes Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. No one event out of these looks to bring ample rain with totals under an inch likely in the end.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.