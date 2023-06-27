Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight

Smoke is leading to unhealthy air quality across eastern Iowa today.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet but hazy as wildfire smoke from north moves in to the area thanks to low pressure over the Great Lakes.

Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.(KCRG)

This has reduced air quality at times already today and the impacts look to continue. Check the latest before you head outdoors, especially for prolonged periods. More active weather is with us in the coming days as a small chance for scattered showers and storms is possible overnight into early tomorrow. Most look to wrap up before folks head out and about, but a few could linger. Another chance for overnight showers cannot be ruled out early Thursday morning and an even better shot at rain comes Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. No one event out of these looks to bring ample rain with totals under an inch likely in the end.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
15-year-old charged in death of Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County
A medical examiner has ruled Urias Gjarbolo's death a drowning after he was found at Lake Red...
State Medical Examiner: Man who died at Lake Red Rock drowned

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, June 27th
Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, June 27