Rep. Nunn announcing legislation to protect against cyber attacks

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is set to announce legislation meant to help protect the agriculture industry from cyber attacks.

Improved technologies can expose farmers to attacks which could affect production, exports, and food security.

Nunn says this proposal will help identify risks, and establish regional cybersecurity centers.

