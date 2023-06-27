Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
15-year-old charged in death of Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke

Latest News

Trump responds to audio on classified docs
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events