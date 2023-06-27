Show You Care
Over 200 volunteers helping out with annual ‘Transform Week’

The annual tradition of volunteers coming together to help with housing projects is on’s its 8th year and goes from June 26th to the 30th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 200 volunteers are taking on more than 30 projects in local neighborhoods as part of ‘Matthew 25 Transform Week.’

These projects are completed for free to homeowners thanks to volunteer work, sponsorships, and grants. They include exterior painting, roofing, replacing windows, rebuilding porches, and repairing fences and siding.

Volunteer Joe Briley says a majority of transform homeowners don’t have the capability or funding to get the project done themselves.

“There are many reasons why they can’t do it; they don’t have the funds. The next project we’re working on is for an elderly woman who is wheelchair bound-can’t do it herself absolutely can’t. It’s part of what were supposed to do is help other people right.“

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

