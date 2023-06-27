Organizers of Xavior Harrelson headstone fundraiser confident they will reach goal

Montezuma, Iowa (KCCI) - The organizers of an effort to raise money for a headstone for Xavior Harrelson say they are confident they will reach their goal.

Ten-year-old Harrelson was last seen in May of 2021 in Montezuma. His remains were found that September.

The group is raising money for his headstone by conducting can drives in several communities, including Lynnville, Sully, Montezuma, and Marshalltown.

An organizer said no new donations will be needed.

Any funds that exceed the $3,000 needed for the headstone will be given to investigators to help solve the case of Harrelson’s death.

No arrests have been made, and no cause of death has been released in Harrelson’s death.

