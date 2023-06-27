Marshalltown speed cameras issue more than 400 fines in first 5 days

Marshalltown, Iowa (KCCI) - Speed cameras are now up and running in Marshalltown. Drivers won’t get a warning anymore, they will have to pay a fine.

The speed cameras in Marshalltown have been operational since late May, only issuing warnings to drivers caught driving at 10 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

During that month long span, Marshalltown Police sent more than 1,800 warnings to drivers in the mail.

But as of last Thursday, the “grace period” is over and police will instead send a citation and a fine.

As of Monday afternoon, police said they have already cited 457 drivers.

Those fines can range from $100 to $400 depending on the offender’s speed.

One camera is set up on Governor’s Road on the southeast side, the other is on Lincoln Way, as you drive west out of town.

People who live near the two cameras say it has already made their neighborhoods safer.

“I think it’s a good thing because people coming from the south do tend to speed,” said Jeanne Christensen.

“Particularly when we come to the edge of our street to get out onto Governor Road, it has made the difference,” said Bill Casady.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.