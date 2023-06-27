Marion outdoor programs canceled, pool closed due to poor air quality

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they are canceling all outdoor programs for June 27th due to poor air quality.

The announcement includes the cancellation of Peg Pierce Softball and Marion Boys Baseball activities. The Marion Pool will also not open this afternoon.

The advisory from Linn County Public Health says that while the general population may find the air quality to be acceptable, those sensitive to air pollution should reduce the amount of time spent outdoors until conditions improve.

Staff will monitor conditions and determine whether or not Wednesday’s programs are also canceled.

