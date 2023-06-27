A little warmer today, first of several slim storm chances tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot more sunshine and lighter winds will allow for the first stages of a warm-up to begin on Tuesday.

As a result of these factors, largely driven by an area of high pressure moving right through the area, highs will likely reach the low to mid 80s for all of us. Some areas of mid- to high-level clouds are possible at times today, but they shouldn’t be enough to stop today’s warmer temperatures.

Some parts of eastern Iowa will see some low-level haze due to wildfire smoke infiltrating the area. The most likely portion that will experience Air Quality Index readings that could be as high as the red/unhealthy category will be in the northeastern zone of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. In this classification, the air quality is poor enough that even healthy individuals should consider limiting their outdoor activities. Other areas may wind up in the orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups category, where those with respiratory conditions should consider limiting their outdoor activities.

Later tonight, on the edge of an influx of warm and more humid air, scattered showers and storms could develop in eastern Iowa. This will likely hold off until well after dark, closer to daybreak on Wednesday. Some heavier downpours or small hail will be possible with this activity, which may hang around a bit during the post-sunrise morning hours. Outside of this activity, mostly sunny skies return and propel our highs back into the mid and upper 60s.

A more muggy feel to the air will be back as soon as tomorrow, but especially by Thursday. This comes along with highs near 90 degrees, so expect it to be much more of a summerlike feel to the air than most of the warmer days we’ve had this season. The increased moisture also provides occasional storm chances, with late night to early morning periods favored a little more than others for this.

Eventually, a cold front approaches by Friday into Saturday, slowly moving through the state. This could be the focus for additional showers and storms, and will also drag in cooler air for the weekend.

The bounce back to warmer highs happens quickly next week, in time for the 4th of July holiday. A few showers or storms are possible by that time, as well, though it’s far from certain at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.