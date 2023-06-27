Lisbon renames softball field in honor of long-time groundskeeper

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Long before the teams and fans arrive, you’ll find Steve Miller at Lisbon’s softball park.

“I’m always ready to come here and start doing, what I call, my magic to the field,” Miller said.

He preps and maintains the field.

“I mow everything, I weed eat everything, I do the lining of the field,” he explained.

Miller has worked as a custodian for the school for nearly two decades, but he’s been by Lisbon softball head coach Bob Bunting’s side for even longer.

“We went out to eat one time and I said, you were 40 and I was 20 - something like that. Now, you’re 70 and I’m 50. He kind of just chuckled about that,” Miller said.

He can’t remember how it all started, but he’s been helping Mr. Bunting with the upkeep of the ballpark for 39 years.

“I don’t quite remember. He asked me to keep books for basketball or something at school when I was working there. Then, it just kind of carried over,” Miller added.

“Once he got out of high school, he started helping me with softball just for something to do. Everything you see here, all our fencing, he helped me build. We dug the holes, we built everything,” Bunting explained.

His craft hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Practices, games, he’s always here. He takes great care of our field and we always get compliments on how well our field is taken care of. All the credit goes to Steve,” senior Blair Baltes said.

Miller has been at it long enough to have connected with multiple generations.

“He still tells the same jokes to us as he told my mom, which I think is funny because they never get old,” Baltes added.

To say thank you for his service, the Lisbon community made Miller’s mark permanent.

“He’s just so great and that’s why we had to do something that was honorable and would stick around,” Baltes said.

Ahead of their meeting against Mount Vernon where Miller was a custodian for 16 years, the two communities revealed they had renamed the diamond to Miller Ball Park at Bunting Field.

“Neat to have that, you know. Your name up there with him,” Miller said.

Coach Bunting is happy to share the field with his right-hand man.

“He’s been an important part of our success,” Bunting said.

Miller plans to stay with it as long as Bunting is coaching the Lions.

“As long as Mr. Bunting keeps doing it, I’ll keep doing it.”

