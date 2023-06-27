Jodi Huisentruit missing 28 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Tuesday marks 28 years since an Iowa news anchor went missing.

Jodi Huisentruit failed to show up to work in Mason City on July 27th 19-95, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police believe she was abducted on her way to work.

They found signs of a struggle outside the car she was driving, and her belongings were left behind - including a bent car key.

No arrests have been made, and Jodi’s whereabouts remain unknown.

She was legally declared dead in 2001.

A private investigator continues to look into the disappearance, and says he believes there are still people who can help solve the mystery.

