Health experts: Avoid prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Eastern Iowa are experiencing “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” air quality levels due to Canadian wildfires.

Experts said there are a few symptoms you can look out for if you find yourself outside for long periods of time.

“The symptoms are really just your body trying to fight what’s not normal,” said Leah Hoffman, Finley Hospital Respiratory Care, Cardiovascular and Neurodiagnostic Services Manager.

Coughing, trouble breathing, a scratchy throat, feeling fatigued or tired.

These are all symptoms health experts say to look out for if you’re outside in the wildfire smoke for a prolonged period of time.

“So that’s your body’s natural reaction to fight the abnormal if you will. So when you inhale smoke in this instance, your body doesn’t like that and so the ability to fight it is by having you cough to get rid of that smoke you’re breathing. Then your airways kind of have a reaction to it,” said Hoffman.

And the smoke can cause more than just respiratory issues.

”There have been many studies done in the journal of the American Heart Association just as recently as 2020 found that exposure to heavy smoke during wildfires actually raised out-of-hospital cardiac arrests up to 70%,” said Bryan Geelan with the American Heart Association.

Faye Sieck has asthma and fibromyalgia. She said the poor air quality has taken its toll.

”It’s very tough. I’m not up, going outside. I can’t because I can’t breathe,” said Sieck.

Ryan Sundermann, Emergency Department Medical Director at Unity Point Heath St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, said people with those underlying conditions, like Sieck, should stay inside.

”Anybody could suffer from respiratory illness on any given day. For whatever reason. It might just kind of irritate your lung lining just because of whatever combination of things are going on whether increased activity, increased respiration, or heat, you name it. But avoidance is always the better part of cure,” said Sundermann.

And if symptoms persist...

”You know your body best. So if you start to feel any sort of difference in your breathing that you should seek emergency care,” said Hoffman.

