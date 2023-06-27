Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate has been sentenced to a combined three additional years in prison after officials found contraband in his prison cell.

In May 2021, prison and state government officials were alerted to the presence of a “concerning quantity of potassium chlorate” in the cell of Milton Weir. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Fire Marshall, and the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Weir was to two additional years in prison for failing to report contraband in prison and one additional year for interference with official acts. He was already on life sentences for murder and robbery charges.

