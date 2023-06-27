Dubuque city leaders discuss economic development

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Dubuque City Council hosted a special session discussing economic development in the community.

Members of the ‘Greater Dubuque Development Corporation’ spoke at the session on Monday.

The nonprofit explained its role in past, present, and future development and the economy of Dubuque.

Some businesses have raised complaints about the city’s economic development such as not getting what they want or grievances regarding certain projects.

“From about 26 people who send the letter concerned they’re over 1000 businesses in Dubuque and we sit down with over 300 of those businesses every year to gauge how they feel about the community and although there are occasionally concerns I think overall the community is very proud of the direction that taking,” said Rick Dickerson of the Dubuque Development Corporation.

They also discussed housing incentives, city development assistance policies, and development practices.

