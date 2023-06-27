Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for arson following apartment fire

Hendricks was charged with Arson in the First Degree.
Hendricks was charged with Arson in the First Degree.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 26th, 2023, emergency crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of 12th Ave SW for a report of an apartment fire.

Responders arrived to find smoke billowing out of two upstairs windows. Occupants of the affected area were evacuated safely and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Investigators spoke with the tenant of the apartment, Meredith Hendricks, who reportedly admitted that she started the fire with some papers in the bathtub and then smoked methamphetamine with another resident of the apartment complex.

Hendricks was charged with Arson in the First Degree.

