Cedar Rapids woman arrested for arson following apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 26th, 2023, emergency crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of 12th Ave SW for a report of an apartment fire.

Responders arrived to find smoke billowing out of two upstairs windows. Occupants of the affected area were evacuated safely and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Investigators spoke with the tenant of the apartment, Meredith Hendricks, who reportedly admitted that she started the fire with some papers in the bathtub and then smoked methamphetamine with another resident of the apartment complex.

Hendricks was charged with Arson in the First Degree.

