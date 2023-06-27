Cedar Rapids officials warn ‘big fine’ will come to those that shoot off fireworks illegally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fireworks can be sold in many places in Iowa, but they can only be set off in certain areas. And officials in Cedar Rapids are warning that the consequences for lighting fireworks where people are not supposed to, come with a hefty cost.

So far in 2023 people in Cedar Rapids have called in 90 complaints regarding firework usage, and police have issued three citations.

“It’s a municipal infraction. Anywhere from $65 up to $650 fine,” said Fire Marshal Vance McKinnen ”In Cedar Rapids city limits, it’s illegal to shoot any consumer fireworks. You can use snakes, sparkles, or caps. Those are the only legal fireworks in the city limits.”

The Iowa legislature passed a law in 2022 that stopped cities from restricting where fireworks can be sold. In Cedar Rapids, two permanent stores, six stands, and two tent stands are selling fireworks. Now cities have to allow them to be sold in commercial and industrial zones.

But one vendor is reminding buyers of the risk of setting them off where cities have banned them.

”We definitely tell them it is illegal to shoot them in Cedar Rapids. They’re at their own risk. If they get caught, it’s a big fine,“ said Shelly Fowler, Boom Boom Billy’s Manager. ”They all know what it is. It’s whether they follow the rules or not.”

So the best guidance is before you light the fuse, check to make sure you won’t pay a fine for that fun.

