Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free throws against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 105-72. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It’s the second consecutive year that a women’s basketball player won the award as South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

Clark, the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.

The junior became the first Division I women’s basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa

Latest News

It is always important for the Quarterback to be the leader of your football team. and that is...
Iowa offense has new leadership with quarterback Cade McNamara
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday June 26th, 2023
It is always important for the Quarterback to be the leader of your football team. and that is...
Iowa offense has new leadership with quarterback Cade McNamara
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday June 26th, 2023