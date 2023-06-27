Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bio Blitz kicks off

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids kicked off its first ‘Bio Blitz’ this week.

This is a free event for people to explore plants and animals on nearly 500 acres of prairie and woodlands.

The headquarter’s building will be staffed from 8 A-M to 8 P-M through July 1st for people to get guidance.

Or visitors can use the i-Naturalist app to explore the grounds on their own.

People recorded butterfly species in the center’s Blue Bird Prairie.

Eric Hart is the marketing manager at the Nature Center.

He says, “I think it’s great that this event, the BioBlitz can really be for everyone. Anyone who likes being outdoors, likes nature and wants to help the environment, they can come out and they can make a difference and have fun exploring while they do it.”

The Nature Center has added all-terrain wheelchairs as well - for people with mobility issues to explore the trails.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
15-year-old charged in death of Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty
A medical examiner has ruled Urias Gjarbolo's death a drowning after he was found at Lake Red...
State Medical Examiner: Man who died at Lake Red Rock drowned

Latest News

Hands on a backlit keyboard
Rep. Nunn announcing legislation to protect against cyber attacks
Today marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit went missing.
Jodi Huisentruit missing 28 years
Bio Blitz starts
Nunn cybersecurity legislation