Bio Blitz kicks off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids kicked off its first ‘Bio Blitz’ this week.

This is a free event for people to explore plants and animals on nearly 500 acres of prairie and woodlands.

The headquarter’s building will be staffed from 8 A-M to 8 P-M through July 1st for people to get guidance.

Or visitors can use the i-Naturalist app to explore the grounds on their own.

People recorded butterfly species in the center’s Blue Bird Prairie.

Eric Hart is the marketing manager at the Nature Center.

He says, “I think it’s great that this event, the BioBlitz can really be for everyone. Anyone who likes being outdoors, likes nature and wants to help the environment, they can come out and they can make a difference and have fun exploring while they do it.”

The Nature Center has added all-terrain wheelchairs as well - for people with mobility issues to explore the trails.

