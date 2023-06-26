With inspiration from his late father, Clarence man creates vintage racing circuit

CLARENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brian Gade grew up around cars, building and racing them with his father, Del.

““My first and greatest hero of course. My dad got involved in stock car racing back in the late 50s probably, I was born in 1961. My mom said I was at a race track when I was two weeks old,” Gade said. “I’ve been a car buff my whole life.”

Brian knew the perfect gift to give his father for his 80th birthday

“I got the wise idea to build a replica car of my dad’s first race car that he’d ever built and it happened to be a ‘61 Ford Fairlane,” Gade said. " I looked and looked until I found an old junk car that I was able to resurrect. Got it to where it was a perfect replica of the car he drove back then.”

Brian says before Del passed away he loved his new - old - car.

“He got to enjoy it for a while”

Back in 2016 when he finished building the car, Gade got another idea for something he could share with his father.

“I thought ‘jeez this was so much fun.’ It would be cool if we could go back to those days and race these cars.”

That’s exactly what Brian and a whole bunch of new have been doing. He started with just three rules.

“Cheap, easy and fun.”

And they’ve kept it that way. The cars are vintage, and relatively cheap, by design, the division is called A.I.R.S. or American Iron Racing Series.

“I’ve taken as much technology out of the race car that I possibly can,” Gade said. “The more technology I took out of the race car, the cheaper it is, and then there’s more driver input. It’s me versus your skills, more so then ‘I can buy a better chassis than you.’”

Gade says there’s nothing wrong with the newest technology. But the checkered flag he’s chasing isn’t being fastest car.

“My biggest thrill is when I get a text from a promoter after the race is over the next day that says thank you for the show everybody loved it,” Gade said. “Win or lose that makes my day for weeks.”

