Windy with a few showers again, warmer weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday should look and feel a lot like Sunday overall, and we’ll return to above-normal highs pretty quickly after that.

Areas of low clouds are moving in from the north throughout Monday morning, though I’m expecting some patchiness to them like we saw on Sunday. Thus, we should be able to warm up, which will generate a little bit of instability. This leads to a few showers developing again, though I’m expecting them to be a little less widespread than we saw on Sunday.

Winds remain fairly strong today, too, though a little less intense than how we finished up the weekend. Gusts should be in the 20 to 30 mph range, rather than the 40+ that were common on Sunday. Temperatures should still be able to hit the mid to upper 70s, with readings close to 80 possible in the south.

Lighter winds and clearer skies move in for Tuesday as an area of high pressure to our west slides into the region. This allows things to warm up a bit more, with highs in the 80s making a return for most. This high pressure system doesn’t hang around for very long, with winds shifting to a southerly direction by Tuesday evening as it continues its trek eastward.

As it departs, a somewhat warmer and more humid air mass will start to move in. The first sign of this will be a shot at some scattered showers and storms later on Tuesday night. This heralds the first of a few overnight chances for a storm or two through the rest of the work week. Highs will trend toward the mid and upper 80s, with dew points well into the 60s.

The best chance for showers and storms appears to be on Friday as a front moves through the area. The front will be close enough on Saturday to our south that we still could have a few leftover storms on Saturday. Temperatures will take a bit of a step backward for the weekend, though, with low to mid 80s returning.

Next week looks potentially warm, at this point.

