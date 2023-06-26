What to expect when student loan payments restart in October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Supreme Court is set to make a decision this week on whether student loan borrowers will receive up to $20,000 dollars of relief. And while the fate of the program is still unknown, people who are paused on their federal student loan payments will have to start paying again in the fall.

”It’s been really nice not having to pay them the last, I guess, a few years now,” said Joann Mulholland, student loan borrower.

With student loan repayments starting back up in October, 45 million borrowers nationwide will now have to re-think their monthly budgets.

”It makes the monthly budget a little bit tighter, so probably gonna have to pull back maybe on some other expenses, maybe actually probably gonna be more about pulling back on savings and investments, which is too bad. Because you know, the more you can do that earlier, the better. So we’ll set us back a little bit,” said Mulholland.

”Clearly reduces people’s income, you know on average by about $250 a month and so that means that’s going to decrease their spending,” said Anne Villamil, an economics professor at the University of Iowa.

Villamil said payments restarting will not only impact individual borrowers but the economy as a whole because people will be cutting back on consumer spending.

”It will definitely be a drag on the economy. It is virtually impossible to default on a student loan, the government will extract that payment one way or another, whether it’s from your Social Security payments later on. So this is something that must be repaid and it will crowd out discretionary expenditures,” said Villamil.

And while borrower Joann Mulholland said having some of her loans forgiven if President Biden’s repayment plan gets approved would be nice, she doesn’t think it’s a solution to the student debt problem.

“I believe in higher education, think it’s really important, but I wish it was a lot more affordable for folks. And I don’t think it needs to saddle people with the kind of debt that they have. Especially I think about my generation, a lot of us aren’t able to buy houses or even start families, and that’s a big consideration for us as the financial aspect of starting a family and having to pay student loans is part of that,” said Mulholland.

