Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: Debris flies as suspected tornado touches down in Indiana

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. (ERIC FORD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) - Incredible video shows debris flying from a suspected tornado that touched down in Indiana, leaving dozens of buildings damaged.

Damage assessment is underway after the suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis on Sunday.

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. He also said it “took down” an apartment complex that was under construction, CNN reports.

The suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis. (BARGERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AMBER SCHROEDER, @EHOP_13, TWITTER, LISA KAREN DURRETT, CNN)

No one was seriously hurt.

An emergency shelter was set up at a local middle school for people left homeless by the storm.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage Monday to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area. (WTHR via CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler

Latest News

RAW: Dozens of homes damaged after suspected tornado in Indiana (no sound)
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on several videos in central Indiana
VIDEO: Suspected tornado touches down in Bargersville, Indiana
Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft...
BET Awards honor hip-hop’s 50 years and legends like Busta Rhymes, Takeoff