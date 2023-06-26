Show You Care
Tribute to Heroes: Richard Bice

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “One of those shocking things that happens to you in life,” said Richard Bice.

More than two decades ago, Richard Bice left the insurance agency he started in Marion to take care of his wife after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help me learn more about a disease I knew nothing about,” he said.

For more than a decade, until Carolyn passed away in 2013, Bice was her full-time caregiver.

“It sounds strange to a lot of people, but it was a fantastic opportunity to learn about life. We see life coming in but many of us never see life going out,” said Bice.

He made it his mission to raise money to help find a cure for the disease. Once a year, he goes to D.C. to lobby for the priorities of the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2017, he was named Advocate of the Year. He also prides himself on being a top fundraiser. He never turns down an opportunity to ask for a pledge.

“How much would you like to give? (laughs).

In addition to the Alzheimer’s Association, he’s also been involved with other organizations, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, his church and the SCORE program, which aims to mentor business entrepreneurs.

Turning 91 this month, Bice says he lives by this motto: “To give is to live.” He says whether you give money, yourself or love, we all have a lot to give.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

