Three sent to the hospital after Black Hawk county crashes

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a two vehicle crash close to Highway 20 eastbound mile marker 240. At the scene, officials learned that 39-year-old Peter St Aubin had been traveling east in a Toyota Prius with 32-year-old Rita St. Aubin also in the car. Peter and Rita are both form Cedar Falls. The St Aubin’s were hit in the rear by a Chevy Impala driven by 42-year-old Joan Johnson from Waterloo. Johnson lost control of the car and went into the median. Johnson has been cited with following too close. Rita St. Aubit was taken to Mercy One Waterloo with non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 11:30 on Sunday morning, 39-year-old John Graham was leaving the scene of the accident described above in his Ford F-150 when he was hit from behind by a Chevy Cruze driven by 19-year-old Anna Cusher from Independence. Both Anna and her 18-year-old passenger, Zoe Burns, were taken to Allen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Cusher has been cited for failure to reduce speed at a reasonable rate.

The Gilbertville Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department/Ambulance and Merle’s towing all helped the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office with the two incidents.

