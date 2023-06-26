Show You Care
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Lottery said it was a winning weekend after people won three large lottery prizes in two days in the state.

On Friday, someone won a $1 million Mega Millions Prize with a ticket bought at Smokin’ Joe’s in Davenport.

On Saturday, someone won a $2 million Powerball Prize at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Ottumwa.

On the same day, someone also won a jackpot of $390,191 in an IntsaPlay game with a ticket bought at a Casey’s in Cascade.

So far, no one has come forward to claim any of the prizes.

