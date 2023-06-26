Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Lottery said it was a winning weekend after people won three large lottery prizes in two days in the state.

On Friday, someone won a $1 million Mega Millions Prize with a ticket bought at Smokin’ Joe’s in Davenport.

On Saturday, someone won a $2 million Powerball Prize at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Ottumwa.

On the same day, someone also won a jackpot of $390,191 in an IntsaPlay game with a ticket bought at a Casey’s in Cascade.

So far, no one has come forward to claim any of the prizes.

