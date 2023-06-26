Teen charged in death of other teen in Cedar Rapids expected in court

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

One of four teens charged in the death of another teen in Cedar Rapids is set to appear in court.

15-year old Dante Irvin is charged as an adult with first degree murder.

His attorneys say Irvin agreed to plead guilty to first degree murder as a youthful offender.

This means he will stay in the juvenile legal system until he turns 18, and will then go to adult court when a judge will decide his sentence.

A hearing is set for 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Irvin and three other teens are accused of killing 16-year-old Michael McCune in February.

Police say the four teens drove to an apartment complex in a stolen vehicle, and shot McCune when he came outside.

Tramontez Lockett and Baynon Berry are also charged as adults with first degree murder.

Devin Gardner is also charged as an adult with theft and accessory.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.