State Medical Examiner: Man who died at Lake Red Rock drowned

Marion County, Iowa (KCCI) -

An emotional vigil was held for Urias Gbarjolo on Saturday morning at Lake Red Rock.

The 21-year-old University of Dubuque track and field athlete died over Memorial Day weekend.

Gbarjolo’s family has questioned his death, saying they don’t believe he drowned. They believe he was dead before he got to Lake Red Rock.

“Urias did not drown,” Naomie Gbarjolo, Urias Gbarjolo’s sister, said during the vigil. “There is no way that Urias would look at that water and go in there.”

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play in the death.

The State Medical Examiner’s office told KCCI that while they are still awaiting some test results, the cause of Gbarjolo’s death has been certified as a drowning.

The Marion County Sheriff previously told KCCI he plans to speak with the family once the final autopsy is complete.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.