Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State Medical Examiner: Man who died at Lake Red Rock drowned

By Ethan Humble
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion County, Iowa (KCCI) -

An emotional vigil was held for Urias Gbarjolo on Saturday morning at Lake Red Rock.

The 21-year-old University of Dubuque track and field athlete died over Memorial Day weekend.

Gbarjolo’s family has questioned his death, saying they don’t believe he drowned. They believe he was dead before he got to Lake Red Rock.

“Urias did not drown,” Naomie Gbarjolo, Urias Gbarjolo’s sister, said during the vigil. “There is no way that Urias would look at that water and go in there.”

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play in the death.

The State Medical Examiner’s office told KCCI that while they are still awaiting some test results, the cause of Gbarjolo’s death has been certified as a drowning.

The Marion County Sheriff previously told KCCI he plans to speak with the family once the final autopsy is complete.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Annual motorcycle ride through Eastern Iowa puts spotlight on human trafficking
Annual motorcycle ride through Eastern Iowa puts spotlight on human trafficking

Latest News

Alleged Club Q shooter to appear in court Monday
The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty
Matthew 25 is hosting Transform Week in Cedar Rapids.
Nonprofit Matthew 25 kicks off Transform Week
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
A Mahaska County redemption center owner has started raising can donations to purchase a...
Central Iowans use can drive to raise money to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone