Spotty showers and gusty winds this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much like yesterday, another relatively cool and breezy afternoon is on the way across eastern Iowa. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 70s with winds gusting 20-30 mph. Gusts should begin to taper off this evening. Most will remain dry but a few spotty showers are also possible again but should be light and less widespread than yesterday. We’ll begin warming back to the mid 80s tomorrow and Wednesday with upper 80s by Thursday. Our next shot at rain and thunderstorms comes Friday into Saturday ahead of another cool down to the lower 80s. This won’t last long as the heat returns for Independence Day.

