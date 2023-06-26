Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Spotty showers and gusty winds this afternoon

Much like yesterday, another relatively cool and breezy afternoon is on the way across eastern Iowa.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much like yesterday, another relatively cool and breezy afternoon is on the way across eastern Iowa. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 70s with winds gusting 20-30 mph. Gusts should begin to taper off this evening. Most will remain dry but a few spotty showers are also possible again but should be light and less widespread than yesterday. We’ll begin warming back to the mid 80s tomorrow and Wednesday with upper 80s by Thursday. Our next shot at rain and thunderstorms comes Friday into Saturday ahead of another cool down to the lower 80s. This won’t last long as the heat returns for Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, June 26th
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, June 26
Scattered showers remain possible today.
Windy with a few showers again, warmer weather ahead