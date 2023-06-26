Show You Care
Rock band ‘Bush’ performing in Coralville during RAGBRAI

Bush performing in Coralville on July 28th,2023
Bush performing in Coralville on July 28th,2023(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 28th, rock band ‘Bush’ will headline the main stage at ST Morrison Park.

The British band will have a flurry of entertainers preceding their performance, including local blues legend ‘Kevin BF Burt’, the band ‘42 Romeo’, and all-female rock band ‘Plush’ who has also opened for Kiss, Alice In Chains, and Evanescence.

“The amount of free quality entertainment we’ll have performing in Coralville at RAGBRAI is outstanding,” said Carrie Bopp, Coralville RAGBRAI Entertainment Chair. “This will be a festival enjoyed by locals and riders alike!”

The Metronet Family Stage at the south end of ST Morrison Park begins programming at 10:00 am with DJ Buck, followed by The Juggling Jesters, and Camp Cardinal. Local favorite, Nick Stika, takes the stage at 2:00 pm and will be followed by The Black Donnelly’s and then the Funk Daddies until 6:00 pm.

A third stage near the Coralville Food Pantry will have entertainment starting at 2:00 pm with Iowa City musician, ADE. He will be followed by Blast Choir at 3:30 and another local favorite, The Dandelion Stompers at 5:00 pm.

The beverage garden will open at 3:00 pm and close following the concert at 11:00 pm.

More details can be found here.

