Police make third arrest in connection with Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street back on May 13th, 2023.

Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded at about 11:45 p.m. that evening. First responders said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk next to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police made two previous arrests after video surveillance reportedly showed 22-year-old Marquel Poole with a firearm, which he then gave to 22-year-old Alexander Voudhivong who then shot the victim multiple times.

Now, officials say that there was a third individual at the location - 24-year-old Narada Poole. Officials say that Narada’s gun matched the shell casings from the shooting and that Narada was at the scene when his brother Marquel gave the firearm to Voudhivong.

Narada was prohibited from possessing a firearm from a previous felony conviction. He was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.