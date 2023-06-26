Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police make third arrest in connection with Iowa City shooting

Narada was prohibited from possessing a firearm from a previous felony conviction. He was...
Narada was prohibited from possessing a firearm from a previous felony conviction. He was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street back on May 13th, 2023.

Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded at about 11:45 p.m. that evening. First responders said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk next to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police made two previous arrests after video surveillance reportedly showed 22-year-old Marquel Poole with a firearm, which he then gave to 22-year-old Alexander Voudhivong who then shot the victim multiple times.

Now, officials say that there was a third individual at the location - 24-year-old Narada Poole. Officials say that Narada’s gun matched the shell casings from the shooting and that Narada was at the scene when his brother Marquel gave the firearm to Voudhivong.

Narada was prohibited from possessing a firearm from a previous felony conviction. He was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash

Latest News

Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.
Iowa City to receive $23.3 million for electric buses, facilities
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County
Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins TV9 to talk about workplace stress and what we can do to...
How to reduce workplace stress and improve cognitive function
One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead in Grant County crash; multiple injured