Person charged in Dubuque shooting set to enter plea

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

One of the people charged in a fatal shooting in Dubuque is set to enter a plea.

Police say 31-year-old Lonnie Burns died from gunshot wounds back in February.

28-year-old Terry Valrie was one of several people charged with robbery and first degree murder.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue on February 7th.

Investigations say there was a disturbance involving several people before shots were fired.

Police found Burns fatally shot several times.

Five people were originally charged in the shooting.

Earlier this month, charges against 18-year-old Laniga Hannon were dropped.

