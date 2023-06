Butler County, Iowa (KCRG) -

One person is dead after a crash in Butler County on Friday.

Investigators say a van crossed into the opposite lane on Highway 3 and hit a semi-truck.

The driver of the van - 64-year-old Paul Yerkes - died on scene.

The semi driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

