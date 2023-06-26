One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Sunday evening at approximately 6:17 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fatal crash on Highway 18 near Hicklin Hollow Rd.

Investigators say a Toyota RAV4 was driving westbound on Highway 18 when a Ram 1500 driving eastbound crossed the center line and struck it head-on. A passenger in the RAV4, 73-year-old Cheryl Mader, was killed as a result of the crash. A 73-year-old male, a 5-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl in the RAV4 were also critically injured.

The driver of the RAM 1500, 57-year-old Benjamin Steiger, sustained minor injuries and reportedly refused medical treatment. Officials say Steiger was found to be heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Steiger was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, Causing Injury while Operating Under the Influence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

