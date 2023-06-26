Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One dead, multiple injured after intoxicated man causes accident in Grant County

Sunday evening at approximately 6:17 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fatal crash on Highway 18 near Hicklin Hollow Rd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Sunday evening at approximately 6:17 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fatal crash on Highway 18 near Hicklin Hollow Rd.

Investigators say a Toyota RAV4 was driving westbound on Highway 18 when a Ram 1500 driving eastbound crossed the center line and struck it head-on. A passenger in the RAV4, 73-year-old Cheryl Mader, was killed as a result of the crash. A 73-year-old male, a 5-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl in the RAV4 were also critically injured.

The driver of the RAM 1500, 57-year-old Benjamin Steiger, sustained minor injuries and reportedly refused medical treatment. Officials say Steiger was found to be heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Steiger was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, Causing Injury while Operating Under the Influence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash

Latest News

One dead, multiple injured in Grant County crash
One dead in Grant County crash; multiple injured
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Iowa DCI investigating homicide in Albia
Alleged Club Q shooter to appear in court Monday
The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty
Matthew 25 is hosting Transform Week in Cedar Rapids.
Nonprofit Matthew 25 kicks off Transform Week