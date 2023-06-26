One dead after Lee County crash
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash in Southeast Iowa. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the intersection of Iowa Highway 16 and 205th Avenue on Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a car was driving north on 205th Avenue when the driver failed to yield at the intersection. That’s when the vehicle crashed into a semi headed west.
Police say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, and died from injuries.
A name has not yet been released at this time pending notification of family.
