Nonprofit Matthew 25 kicks off Transform Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

This week, the nonprofit Matthew 25 is hosting ‘Transform Week’ in Cedar Rapids.

More than 200 volunteers come together to help their neighbors.

This is video from last year’s event.

Volunteers will help people in the Taylor and Time Check neighborhoods who need support on repairs and maintenance.

They will do more than 30 projects at no cost to the homeowners... through to volunteer work, sponsors, and grants.

Transform Week kicks off Monday and wraps up Friday.

