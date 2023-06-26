Mount Vernon 11U softball team wears special uniforms to honor fellow Mustang battling cancer

Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer Brand is well known in Mount Vernon.

The community rallied around the former Mustangs player and coach after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, and underwent treatment before going into remission but this past winter the cancer returned.

Summer Brand said “Right now I’m in the maintenance chemo phase so I still get chemo every 21 days for the next year.”

The coaches of the Mount Vernon 11U team, decided to honor her by creating special alternate jerseys with her name.

Coach John Klimek said “Then we kind of surprised the girls with it they fell in love with the idea of it and what made it really neat is that they know who Summer is right they they know who Robin Brand is so when they saw that the name on the back off the jerseys or summer there’s something that they were that they were kind of proud to kind of show.”

Some players have known Summer since she coached them in the third grade, others such as Olive Tittle from always seeing her around town.

She said “I’ve kind of known her throughout Mount Vernon since I moved here because she’s been in the newspaper she’s around she lives in our neighborhood so we see her walking around a lot.”

Brand says these jerseys not only share her battle but raises awareness of other’s as well.

Brand continued “Even kids like this can have an impact on everybody else because even if other teams don’t know this story they might ask what the shirts mean and then that just gives them a reason to talk about it and i would say it’s not about me anymore it’s just about you know supporting others and coming together for a good cause .”

