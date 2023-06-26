Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A few sprinkles moved through our Central and Southern Zones Monday afternoon, but most of Eastern Iowa was dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Tonight & Tuesday

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear out with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa, which will continue through the entire day with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday
Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the mid 80s. However, we could see a better chance for storms Wednesday night and potentially Thursday morning. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The beginning of next week looks warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday
Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Decorah Police seeking suspect after Sunday morning residential entries
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash

Latest News

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday
A few pop up showers are possible this afternoon though most will remain dry. Any rain that...
Spotty showers and gusty winds this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, June 26th