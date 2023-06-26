CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A few sprinkles moved through our Central and Southern Zones Monday afternoon, but most of Eastern Iowa was dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Tonight & Tuesday

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear out with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa, which will continue through the entire day with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the mid 80s. However, we could see a better chance for storms Wednesday night and potentially Thursday morning. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The beginning of next week looks warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

