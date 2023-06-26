Iowa Farm Sanctuary rescues four sheep from deadly crash

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The animals at Iowa Farm Sanctuary didn’t get there from the best circumstances. But to Executive Director Shawn Camp, the important thing is is that they are there now. The same goes for the sheep rescued from a horrific car accident just several hours from the farm.

“I told them go ahead, that we can help if there are survivors they’re willing to surrender,” said Camp.

Over 100 sheep were injured, some dead, others had to be euthanized from their injuries. Iowa Farm Sanctuary was initially told they could take in 2...when Camp arrived, she found out she would take 4.

Given that, over the years, the nonprofit farm animal shelter has only grown in capacity, the way they prepare and react to something like this can vary.

“We just kind of bend. We don’t break. We move animals around in here and we always keep a good buffer in the bank for instances like this because we just never know when something like this is going to happen,” said Camp.

Between that bank buffer and their social media presence, they continue to prioritize their care for these animals in need. But funding is still something that is always top-of-mind in order for the nonprofit to continue it’s work.

“It does kind of deplete our reserves. So we fundraise when things like this happen. But we always go into it not knowing what the costs are going to be,” said Camp.

