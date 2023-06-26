Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into Albia homicide

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into Albia homicide
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBIA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a homicide that happened in Albia. The Division says county law enforcement got a 911 call about a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South just after 9:30 Saturday night. That’s where officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries.

The police department and the DCI are investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Officials aren’t releasing the name of the man pending family notifications. They say there is no known threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
A shelf cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Denver, Iowa, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Storms drop large hail, cause wind damage in eastern Iowa
Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, a 2001 Ford van, driven by 64-year-old Paul Yerkes from Greene...
A man is dead after Butler County crash
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Officials in Linn County have filed charges against a man who allegedly sexually abused a child...
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing toddler

Latest News

Richard Bice made it his mission to raise money to help find a cure for the disease.
Tribute to Heroes: Richard Bice
Divers train at Coralville Lake to join Emergency Response team
Divers train at Coralville Lake to join Emergency Response team
With inspiration from his late father, Clarence man creates vintage racing circuit
With inspiration from his late father, Clarence man creates vintage racing circuit
Summer Brand
Mount Vernon 11U softball team wears special uniforms to honor fellow Mustang battling cancer