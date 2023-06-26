Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into Albia homicide

ALBIA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a homicide that happened in Albia. The Division says county law enforcement got a 911 call about a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South just after 9:30 Saturday night. That’s where officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries.

The police department and the DCI are investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Officials aren’t releasing the name of the man pending family notifications. They say there is no known threat to the public.

